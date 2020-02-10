DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $7.45 Million Investment in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $79.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

