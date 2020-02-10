DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 86,015 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

