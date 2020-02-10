Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.50-5.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2-2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2 billion.Deluxe also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.50-5.95 EPS.

NYSE DLX traded down $5.85 on Friday, reaching $42.75. 877,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,895. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Deluxe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $97,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

