Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500 million.Deluxe also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.50-5.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Deluxe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deluxe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLX traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. 877,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $97,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.