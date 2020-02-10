Denny’s (DENN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DENN opened at $20.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.08. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

DENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

