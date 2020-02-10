DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 331.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,985,000 after purchasing an additional 458,934 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $57.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

