Deutsche Bank Trims General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price to

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from to in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GM. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.31.

General Motors stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.85. 351,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,475,822. General Motors has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in General Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,700,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in General Motors by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

