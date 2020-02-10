Devery (EVE) Trading Up 120% This Week

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 54.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Devery token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. Devery has a market capitalization of $245,511.00 and approximately $127.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Devery has traded 120% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Devery

Devery launched on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,175 tokens. Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

