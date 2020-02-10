Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.45

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.45 and last traded at $72.69, with a volume of 163747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

