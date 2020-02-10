Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $72.45

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.45 and last traded at $72.69, with a volume of 163747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.24.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.
The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
