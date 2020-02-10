Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus upped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

DKS stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,642 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,823,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 158.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 282,944 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 187.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 415,659 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 270,899 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

