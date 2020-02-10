Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $308,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.