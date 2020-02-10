Dimension Chain (EON) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003105 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Dimension Chain has a market capitalization of $74.86 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027342 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain . Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

