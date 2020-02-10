Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) Shares Up 2.8%

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.70, 236 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.99% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

