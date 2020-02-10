Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.81

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 5057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Dorchester Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 374,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 39.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

