Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.88

Shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 99,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO)

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

