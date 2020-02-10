DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $140.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.50.

DTE opened at $133.61 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $135.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

