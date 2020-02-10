Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 183 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 36.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $57.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

