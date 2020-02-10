Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,743 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 48,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.