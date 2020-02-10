Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 9.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 384,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 167,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 63,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCI opened at $16.82 on Monday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%.

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.