Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $115.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day moving average is $110.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

