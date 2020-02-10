Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.16-3.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. Dunkin Brands Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.16-3.21 EPS.

NASDAQ:DNKN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,926. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $66.08 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNKN shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.56.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

