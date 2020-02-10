Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $167,000 in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,099,000 after buying an additional 571,800 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,374,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in Perrigo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,375,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,782,000 after purchasing an additional 160,873 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,087,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 114,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRGO stock opened at $59.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $60.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.