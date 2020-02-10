Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 99,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 186,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $94.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.62. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

