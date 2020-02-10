Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,230 Shares of MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.17% of MMA Capital worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMAC. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MMA Capital by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the 4th quarter worth $895,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MMAC opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 38.76, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. MMA Capital Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 92.91% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MMA Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

