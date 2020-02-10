Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 137 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after buying an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,828,000 after buying an additional 61,622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,158,000 after buying an additional 129,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $160.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.30%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

