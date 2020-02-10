Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 252.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter.

XT stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $44.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44.

