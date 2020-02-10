Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 500 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,541 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 15,025.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

BHP opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investec lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

