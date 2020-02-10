Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 546.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 26,452 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $84.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

