Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $84,658,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14,164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,611,000 after acquiring an additional 734,854 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 501,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.34. 385,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,429. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average is $89.41.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $1,862,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.