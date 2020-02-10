Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.25-5.35 for the period. Eastgroup Properties also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.25-5.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.09. The company had a trading volume of 167,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,980. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.75. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $139.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.19.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

