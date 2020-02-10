Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded by Vertical Research to Buy

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.56.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $101.96 on Thursday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 730.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 49.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.