EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Trading Up 0.1%

EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.03 and last traded at $43.03, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EcoLogical Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EcoLogical Strategy ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EcoLogical Strategy ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

