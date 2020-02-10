Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $25.77 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $19.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,498.64. 53,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,971. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,416.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,286.83. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

