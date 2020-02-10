Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Cfra raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $41.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. 902,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 885,028 shares.The stock last traded at $30.48 and had previously closed at $30.48.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.