eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.5-17.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.7 million.eGain also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.14 EPS.
NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $8.35. 722,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. eGain has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.65.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. eGain had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eGain will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About eGain
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
