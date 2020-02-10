Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,166,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,035 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions makes up about 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $83,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Element Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Element Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Element Solutions by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,044. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

