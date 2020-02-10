Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Buys $31,960.00 in Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara purchased 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00.

Shares of EMMA stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.77. The company has a market cap of $134.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. Emmaus Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 511.05% and a negative net margin of 489.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Emmaus Life Sciences will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Emmaus Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

