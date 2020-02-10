Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $55.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.44.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

