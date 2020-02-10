Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total value of C$373,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,197,778.93.

Shares of EDV stock traded up C$0.67 on Monday, reaching C$25.54. 94,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,680. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$17.24 and a one year high of C$28.98.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

