Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Energizer were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Energizer by 409.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,457,000 after buying an additional 1,741,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 4,626.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after buying an additional 563,856 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,262,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Energizer by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,800,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after buying an additional 198,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Energizer by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 649,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after buying an additional 117,408 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.31. 811,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. Energizer Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

