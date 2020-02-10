Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Raised to $53.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Energizer from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.46.

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 481.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Energizer has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1,767.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Energizer by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

