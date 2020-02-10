Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Enterprise Diversified Inc (OTCMKTS:SYTE) traded down 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, 356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

In related news, major shareholder Steven L. Kiel bought 21,870 shares of Enterprise Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,732.00.

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, an Internet service provider (ISP), provides consumer and business-grade Internet access, wholesale managed modem services for downstream ISPs, Web hosting, and various ancillary services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Corporate, Internet Operations, HVAC Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Asset Management Operations.

