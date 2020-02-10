Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) shares rose 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $10.45, approximately 2,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 67,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.
The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 million, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.
Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Envision Solar International had a negative return on equity of 173.39% and a negative net margin of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.
Envision Solar International Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVSI)
Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.
