Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) shares rose 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $10.45, approximately 2,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 67,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 million, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Envision Solar International had a negative return on equity of 173.39% and a negative net margin of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Envision Solar International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Envision Solar International worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Envision Solar International Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVSI)

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

