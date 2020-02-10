EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,631 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 66,551 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 107,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.87. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

