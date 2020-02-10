EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,968 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 45,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $180,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,584,877 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,476,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $123,673,000 after acquiring an additional 120,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $73.60. 11,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

