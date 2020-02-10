EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Stake Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 562,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $128,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,843,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,270,000 after buying an additional 139,922 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,095,000 after buying an additional 115,516 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,385,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $1,573,848.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,522.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $553,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $143.19 and a 12 month high of $242.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

