Essex Savings Bank Buys 150 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark accounts for approximately 0.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,019,000 after acquiring an additional 335,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,394,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,180,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,752,000 after acquiring an additional 138,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.17. The stock had a trading volume of 70,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $149.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.48.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.