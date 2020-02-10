Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,251 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,937,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $556,430,000 after buying an additional 90,358 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,523,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $479,764,000 after purchasing an additional 51,862 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,082,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,439 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.29. 3,531,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

