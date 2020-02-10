Essex Savings Bank Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $7.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $333.94. 66,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,498. The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.90 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

