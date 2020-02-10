Essex Savings Bank Lowers Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $154.02 and a one year high of $214.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

